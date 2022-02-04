PHOTOS: Autauga County Deputies Searching for Burglary Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/4 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

2/4 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

3/4 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

4/4 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers







The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary and needs help identifying the suspects.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, on Wednesday at 2:15AM, two people threw a chunk of concrete through the window of the Country Mart, which is in the 3300 block of U. S. Highway 82 in Billingsley.

Investigators say the pair then reached into the business, grabbed the cash register and fled with it, which had money inside.

It’s believed that the two suspects drove off in a pickup truck heading west on Highway 82. The truck has a bed style toolbox, a front brush guard and may be a black Chevrolet Silverado.

Charges of Burglary 3rd Degree and Theft of Property 2nd Degree are pending the identification of suspects.

If you can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.