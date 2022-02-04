Several Roads Flooded, Washed Out in Macon County by Alabama News Network Staff 1/4 Macon County Storm Damage – February 4, 2022 – Photo from Macon County Emergency Management Agency

2/4 Macon County Storm Damage – February 4, 2022 – Photo from Macon County Emergency Management Agency

3/4 Macon County Storm Damage – February 4, 2022 – Photo from Macon County Emergency Management Agency

4/4 Macon County Storm Damage – February 4, 2022 – Photo from Macon County Emergency Management Agency







Several roads in Macon County have been affected by the rain and storms that pushed through Alabama.

Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee tells Alabama News Network that multiple county roads have been flooded, and in some areas will be forced to close.

He says Macon County’s road and bridge department, his agency and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office are surveying the damage.

Right now, Lee says the following county roads are impacted and are being inspected:

– County Road 79

– County Road 22

– County Road 26

– County Road 47