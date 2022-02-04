Sunshine Ahead For The Weekend

by Shane Butler

Our weather is transitioning towards a quieter pattern for a change. High pressure returns and our skies clear out. We expect lot’s of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday but don’t expect temps to climb much. Despite ample sunshine, we only manage upper 40s to lower 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. Morning lows will hover around the freezing mark both days.

We head into next week with this quiet weather pattern remaining. A disturbance does graze our southeastern counties with some clouds/showers Monday but all other spots continue dry. A frontal boundary swings through midweek but it’s a dry front and come through unnoticeable. High pressure returns and we finish out next week sunny and dry. Temps will try to climb a bit and we’re looking at lower to mid 60s by that following weekend.

Have a great weekend!