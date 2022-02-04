Troy University are Offering More Scholarships for Transfer Students

by Carrington Cole

College students wanting to transfer should look into what Troy University is now offering their transfer students.

Troy University have rebuilt their transfer scholarships to help keep students out of debt once they graduate. Any transfer student that is coming into Troy are eligible for these scholarships. The scholarships include a ONETROY transfer and a PTK scholarship. Both scholarships require a minimum 2.5 GPA.

“We’re passionate about all students but specifically, my job as the assistant director of enrollment, I look at our transfer population as well as our dual enrollment population and we do think this will help them not only be comfortable in enrolling at Troy, but also considering Troy when they have those financial opportunities available to them,” stated Korrie Lynn Williamson who is the Assistant Director of Enrollment Services.

To fill out the transfer scholarship forms, go onto Troy University’s website to find out how.