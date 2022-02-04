UPDATE: Tornado that Hit Hale County Was an EF-2

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service says the tornado that killed a woman in Hale County Thursday was an EF-2. A storm at that level would have winds of 113-157 mph.

The worst of the damage was in and near Sawyerville, which is northwest of Greensboro and southeast of Eutaw.

A woman was killed and three others were critically injured, according to Hale County Emergency Management Agency Director Russell Weeden.

The victims’ mobile home was blown across County Road 30, Weeden said. All four had to be dug out of the rubble.

About seven or eight other people across the county suffered minor injuries, according to Weeden.

Elsewhere, there was tornado damage south of Cuba in Sumter County. That storm was at least an EF-1, according to the National Weather Service.