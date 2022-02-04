Wet and Much Colder Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

FOUL FRIDAY: Winter returns as the cold front has pushed through the state overnight, allowing for much colder air to flow into the state. Temperatures have fallen into the 40s and they will sit there all day. it will remain cloudy and we will continue to deal with periods of rain over the southern half of the state through the morning and into the afternoon hours. The rain will end by tonight, and the sky will clear, allowing temperatures to fall to near 30° tomorrow morning.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We have removed the rain chance for the weekend as both Saturday and Sunday will feature a more sun than clouds. Highs Saturday will be chilly, in the upper 40s and low 50s, while upper 50s return on Sunday

NEXT WEEK: The temperatures next week look to be near average…highs in the 50s/60s, lows in the 30s. For now, much of next week looks dry as well.

Stay dry and warm today!!!

Ryan