Alabama Falls to No. 5 Kentucky 66-55

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Kentucky Alabama Basketball

Alabama forward James Rojas (33) shoots next to Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TyTy Washington scored 15 points, Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 rebounds and No. 5 Kentucky won its fourth straight with a 66-55 victory over Alabama.

Five players scored in double digits for Kentucky, including Tshiebwe.

Alabama shot 28% from the field and 10% from 3-point range, the latter being the worst of in coach Nate Oats’ tenure.

Charles Bediako scored 12 points and had eight rebounds.

