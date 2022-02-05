Cooler Temperatures And A Milder Pattern

by Riley Blackwell

CALM SATURDAY: Today has featured a lot of sunshine as opposed to the active pattern we had this past week. Temperatures have been well below average for this time of year, with many places struggling to get out of the 40s.

ANOTHER COLD NIGHT: Temperatures tonight will drop below freezing once again, with lows forecast to be in the upper 20s. Fortunately, we will not be in the 20s for a very extended period of time, but pipes and plants should still be protected, and outside pets should be brought inside.

WARMER, SUNNY SUNDAY: Sunday will feature a nice warm-up when compared to today, with highs expected in the mid 50s, with some places potentially touching 60°. Some light clouds could filter into the area, but the day will be mainly sunny.

LOOK AHEAD: We will begin to enter a much drier and milder weather pattern this weekend, with temperatures staying below average for about half of the upcoming week, before going back above average. Rain chances remain very low, with a very slight chance of rain come Monday morning.