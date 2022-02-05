Late Layup Saves No. 1 Auburn’s Winning Streak as Tigers Survive Georgia 74-72

by Alabama News Network Staff

Wendell Green Jr. made a tiebreaking layup with four seconds remaining and No. 1 Auburn got past Georgia 74-72, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 19 games.

Auburn is 22-1 overall and 10-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia is 6-17 and last in the SEC at 1-9, but gave Auburn a scare. K.D. Johnson led Auburn with 20 points.

Johnson, who transferred to Auburn following his 2020-21 freshman season at Georgia, was loudly booed during pregame introductions. Kario Oquendo led the Bulldogs with 25 points.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)