Macon County EMA Says Residents Moving Caution Signs, Driving On Dangerous Roads

by Jerome Jones

Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee says residents are ignoring and removing hazard signs and driving on dangerous roads.

Macon County on Thursday had multiple road closures, flash flooding, and washouts due to severe weather that moved through the area.

Due to the conditions multiple county roads were washed out or sinkhole, resulting in closures.

Now the Macon County EMA director is warning residents about the dangers of ignoring hazard signs and driving on dangerous roads after a resident drove into a washed out road on Saturday.