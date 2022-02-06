Clouds And Cooler Temps To Start The Week

by Riley Blackwell

ANOTHER SUNNY SUNDAY: Abundant blue skies and sunshine has been blanketing the area today. Temperatures have also been below average, as a result of the cold front that pushed through the area on Thursday. Some clouds will be filtering into the region this evening, and bringing a slight chance of rain along with it.

NOT AS COOL TONIGHT: As those clouds begin to move into the area, they will not allow for as much cooling tonight, so lows will only be in the mid to upper 30s. Very isolated rain showers are a possibility, but the chance remains low, and impacts will be minimal. The clouds will hang around for most of the night.

CLOUDY AND COOL MONDAY: With the abundance of cloud cover, we will also not be seeing as much heating tomorrow, either. While the rain chances start to dissipate, the clouds will hang around for most of Monday. Temperatures will only be in the mid 50s.

LOOK AHEAD: The slight chance of rain tonight and tomorrow morning is the only real chance we see for rain this week, as we begin a relatively mild weather pattern. Temperatures will start to climb by Wednesday, going above average by the end of the week coupled with a lot of sunshine.