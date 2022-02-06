Montgomery Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Man

by Jerome Jones



The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help locating a missing man.

61 year old Darrell Manning was last seen on January 5th walking away from a traffic accident on I-85 southbound at the 17 mile marker in Montgomery County.

Authorities say Manning requires several medications and may be experiencing a medical condition that impairs his cognitive ability.

First responders unsuccesfully attempted a search for Manning on the morning of the accident, and again on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information on Darrell Mannings whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 334-832-4980.