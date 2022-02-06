PHOTOS: March Against Gun Violence in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

With the increase of gun violence in Montgomery and across the country, Candlelight Ministries and others cam out to walk and pray through communities affected by violence.

On Saturday, they gathered in an empty lot in the 3100 block of Texas Street, near the site where 37-year-old Thomas Hand, Jr., was shot and killed last month. A 17-year-old has been charged with capital murder in that case.

After prayer and songs, they took to the streets and walked a total of eight blocks of Texas Street, from to end, praying for those in each house that they passed.

Although the outreach was in the works prior to the shooting death of Thomas Hand, this tragedy has inspired the Body of Christ to complete the outreach in that area. If you would like to get involved, call

Hope Revival Outreach Candlelight Ministries at (334) 452-7157.