Abundant Sunshine Returning Soon

by Shane Butler



A quiet weather pattern is setting up for us this week. High pressure moves overhead and we’re looking dry and a little warmer by late week. In the mean time, the clouds over us now will gradually depart overnight into early Tuesday. Sunshine returns and we have a nice looking Tuesday afternoon. Temps will manage the upper 50s to lower 60s for highs. Mostly sunny and dry days will lead to temps climbing throughout the remainder of the week. Mornings do start out chilly in the 30s but afternoon readings will be in the 60s. We could even be approaching 70 by Friday afternoon. Over the weekend, a weak disturbance works through the state. We will introduce a slight chance for showers late Saturday into Sunday. Most spots stay dry but we all notice the cooler air behind the system. Temps only reach the mid 50s for highs Sunday. High pressure is back over us and our skies are sunny Sunday and continuing well into next week.