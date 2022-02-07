Auburn University Issues Statement on “Athletics Programs”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn University has issued a statement on its “athletics programs” that would appear to be in response to the football team and head coach Bryan Harsin, though it mentions neither by name.

Harsin said last week that he is “not planning on going anywhere,” despite coming under fire for coaching departures, players entering the transfer portal, signing no players on National Signing Day and going 6-7 in his first season.

In response to that, Auburn issued this statement Monday morning:

“The Auburn administration is judiciously collecting information from a variety of perspectives, including our student-athletes, and moving swiftly to understand any issues in accordance with university policies and procedures. Decisions regarding the future of Auburn and its Athletics programs, as always, are made in the interests of our great university and in fairness to all concerned. We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines.”

Auburn University president Jay Gouge said last week, “We’ll keep you posted and make the appropriate decision at the right time.” Gouge is retiring in May, which he announced last year.