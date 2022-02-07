Carnival Cruise Line to Temporarily Suspend Cruises from Mobile Starting in October

by Alabama News Network Staff

According to Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Carnival Cruise Line will suspend cruises from Mobile for 11 months, starting in October.

Stimpson says Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy contacted him to say they will be halting cruises out of Mobile from October 15, 2022, through September of 2023. Stimpson says Duffy said Carnival is planning on returning to Mobile after adjustments in its operations in 2023.

“We are obviously very disappointed in this news,” Stimpson said on Facebook. “However, we are confident in our relationship with Carnival and its leadership moving forward. Christine Duffy is planning to be in Mobile to personally to welcome guests and celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary with us when cruises resume on March 5, 2022 — further signaling their commitment to the City of Mobile and our port.”

He says despite this news, he remains excited about the resumption of cruises between March and October.