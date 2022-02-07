Clouds Today; Sunshine and Warmer Temps Rest of Week

by Ryan Stinnett

MAINLY CLOUDY MONDAY: Today we are tracking a feature working across the Northern Gulf of Mexico that will push clouds into Alabama. Most locations will stay dry, but we need to mention a few stray showers across South Alabama later today. Highs today will be in the low 50s. Tonight, the sky clears and we should see temps fall to near freezing by tomorrow morning.

SUNNY, WARMER REST OF WEEK: Tuesday through Friday will feature sunny days and clear nights. Highs return to the upper 50s tomorrow, with 60s the rest of the week, and Thursday and Friday featuring mid and upper 60s. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday looks mild with mid 60s, and for now more clouds than sun. The models are hinting that some showers may be possible with a weekend front. Sunday should feature cooler temps with highs in the lower 50s.

Have a great day!!!

Ryan