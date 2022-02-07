Cloudy Monday, But Sunshine Returns Soon

by Ben Lang

Despite all of the weekend sunshine, the rest of Monday looks cloudy and cool. Some showers remain possible in the far southeast corner of the state, but most of us won’t see any rain. Temperatures won’t warm much, with highs in the low to mid 50s at best. Monday night won’t be as cloudy, with a partly cloudy sky on average. However, that means temperatures turn colder, with lows in the 30s.

Some clouds linger Tuesday morning, but the rest of the day looks sunny and milder. Temperatures reach the upper 50s during the afternoon. Tuesday night looks generally clear and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s. Wednesday features a plethora of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60s. Wednesday night still looks cold, with lows in the 30s. Thursday and Friday feature sunshine and some clouds and mild afternoons. Expect highs in the 60s both days.

Another cold front arrives this weekend. It could produce some rain on its way through Alabama Saturday, but the chance appears low at this time. Sunday looks mainly dry with sunshine and some clouds, but cooler with highs in the low 50s. Sunday night lows fall to around 30°. Our weather remains mainly sunny and dry, albeit cool, on Valentine’s Day.