Elmore County Superintendent Presents Proposal to Increase Property Taxes

by Ja Nai Wright

Superintendent Richard Dennis came before the Elmore County Commission Monday to present the status of their current finances and discuss possible uses for the additional funds from their proposed tax increase.

If passed, the additional 8 mills would bring in about $7 million more a year to the school system, on top of the $10 million they are already receiving. The money would also be used to maintain STEM programming in schools, and fund extra curricular activities like music and art and hire more school nurses.

They also plan to include larger projects like creating a new high school in Holtville, adding classrooms to Elmore county high school, building indoor athletic practice facilities at Wetumpka and Stanhope Elmore high school, and ensuring that performing arts facilities are in all schools across the county.

According to the Elmore County School board, for a residential property with an appraised value of $100,000, a property owner can expect to pay $100 more per year in property taxes. Under this proposal, $80 would be invested into the education system, while $20 would be invested in public safety, public health and broadband. The increase would be more for homes valued higher.