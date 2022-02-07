Fraternal Order of Police President & Mayor Reed At Odds Over Crime Prevention

by Mattie Davis

Everette Johnson, the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police President, is at odds with Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed over a statement he made at a city council meeting.

As we continue to see crime increase in Montgomery, the city is working to find a resolution. They are implementing long term efforts including working to increase bails and the development of a crime prevention unit. However, Johnson thinks short term solutions like strict enforcement of the law are needed, and he is speaking up about concern he has over a statement made by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

“We can’t look for the short term fix. The short term fix leads to lawsuits. The short term fix leads to trigger happy cops,” Reed said at a city council meeting.

Johnson believes this adds more fire to concept that police are the problem in our society and not a part of the solution.

“We have a community that is trigger happy not our law enforcement officers,” Johnson said. “Its heartbreaking that these men and women go out here everyday, and then the mayor turns around and says that they are potentially trigger happy putting a persona on them that they are just here to cause violence and mayhem.”

Johnson took to twitter with his concerns. The mayor responded saying, “Its easy to twist words behind a keyboard, but where were you when my administration fought to put two officers in every car, gave them 20% pay raises, or tried to stop the anti-police legislation…?”

“Regardless of providing the resources, you can’t undermine your agencies or officers by saying those things,” Johnson said in response.

Alabama News Network reached out to the city for an interview, and they pointed us to interim Police Chief Romona Harris who is being considered for the official chief position.

“Mayor Reed has been whole heartedly supportive of this department throughout his entire administration,” Harris said.

While the mayor believes short term efforts may cause more harm than good, Johnson believes there is a need for them to cure the crime.

“I do think that there is a short term solution of enforcement of the law, of having judicial systems in place that do not allow these violent criminals to come back on the street moments after they are arrested,” Johnson said.

However, Chief Harris says there is no quick fix.

“If there was a short term solution, many cities would have already come to that solution by now and shared that information with others. But when we look at the reality of the psychology that we’re dealing with and the mentality of the things that we are seeing in the streets, its going to take more than just something quick.”

There have been eight murders in Montgomery so far in 2022.