Macon Co. Sees Severe Damages After Storms, Many Road Closures

by Kay McCabe

Macon Co. is seeing several damages around the county after Thursdays storms.

EMA director Frank Lee says at least 20 parts of the area are suffering, including some where the roads completely collapsed.

Lee says since they’ve shut down the damaged roads, some residents have move the closure signs for their convenience but Lee says they are there for the safety of everyone.

“We don’t close them, just for the sake for closing them,” said Lee, “We close them for safety and precaution before we can mitigate them. We’re still finding roads that are still weakening so as a safety measure, and safe guard, we close them until further notice.”

If you have any questions regarding the road closures you can contact the EMA’s office at 334-724-2626