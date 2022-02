Main Street Wetumpka Hosts “Galentine’s on Main”

by Mattie Davis

Main Street Wetumpka presented Galentine’s on Main.

It was the ultimate girls day to enjoy Downtown Wetumpka. Mother/daughter duos, sisters, and friends spent the day sipping, shopping and enjoying Valentine’s Day festivities.

Participating businesses included Provisions Cheese and Wine, the Gab Salon,

the Vault Variety, and Sweet Home Books.

Proceeds from the event are going to Breast and Body Health for breast cancer patients and their families.