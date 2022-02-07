“Montgomery Fire” Basketball Team Holds Chili Cookoff Fundraiser

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Fire boys travel basketball program is turning chili into cash for the team’s upcoming season.

The team is sponsored by the Bell Road YMCA and held a chili cookoff Saturday to raise money. That will allow the team to compete in tournaments throughout the Southeast this spring and summer.

“Chili is universal,” DeAnthony Gibby, the team’s coach and vice president, told Alabama News Network. “It’s really cold right now. It’s that season, so we thought that it would be a good way to get everyone involved in the community. Everyone loves chili,” he said.

The team will use the funds, not only for traveling, but for equipment, training, jerseys and shoes.

The team is also seeking sponsorships from the Montgomery business community. Every $750 donated to the Montgomery Fire program covers the costs of one boy for the season.