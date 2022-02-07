Montgomery Police Make Arrests in Three Robberies

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Christopher Tyson – Photo from Montgomery Police Department

2/3 Desmond Roper – Photo from Montgomery Police Department

3/3 Alicia Brier – Photo from Montgomery Police Department





Montgomery police have announced arrests in three recent robberies.

Police say they’ve charged 30-year-old Christopher Tyson with first degree robbery that occurred on January 20 at about 7:30 p.m., in the 2200 block of South Forbes Drive. Tyson was taken into custody on February 4 and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

In another case, police charged 37-year-old Desmond Roper with first degree robbery that occurred on February 5 at about 8 a.m. in the 1600 block of Upper Wetumpka Road. Roper was taken into custody on scene, and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

In the most recent case, police charged 34-year-old Alicia Brier with first degree robbery that occurred on February 6 at about 9:55 a.m., in the 4400 block of Narrow Lane Road. Brier was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.