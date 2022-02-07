PHOTOS: Wetumpka Police Need Help Solving String of Thefts at Businesses

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/11 Lookout Suspect – Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

2/11 Suspect & Lookout – Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

3/11 Suspect – Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

4/11 Suspect Vehicle – Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

5/11 Suspect – Central Alabama CrimeStoppers



6/11 Suspect – Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

7/11 Suspect – Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

8/11 Suspect – Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

9/11 Suspect – Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

10/11 Suspect – Central Alabama CrimeStoppers



11/11 Suspect – Central Alabama CrimeStoppers























Wetumpka police need your help in solving several thefts at businesses.

Police say from Saturday, January 29 through Sunday, February 6, the same unknown male has tried or successfully broken into several retail cash registers and stolen cash from the register drawers.

Police say this person is also a suspect in Prattville and Millbrook using the same method to steal cash from register drawers .

On Sunday, February 6, police say he broke into three registers and stole a total of $1,839. He was seen leaving as a passenger in a gray 4-door sedan.

Investigators are also releasing photos of a suspect that is believed to be a lookout who participated in distracting associates while at a store in Wetumpka.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.