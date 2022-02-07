Prattville Police Searching for Robbery Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/5 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

2/5 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

3/5 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

4/5 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

5/5 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers









Prattville police need your help finding the man suspected of robbing a business.

Police say on Friday, a man robbed Legacy Finance, which is in the 1700 block of East Main Street. Police say he went in, pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money.

Police say he left with money and ran in the direction of the Badcock Furniture store where he drove off in what appears to be a silver Chevrolet Malibu.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.