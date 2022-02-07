Selma Riverbank to Get Federal Money for Stabilization Needs

by Alabama News Network Staff

Federal money is coming to Selma to help design a way to stabilize the riverbank near the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District recently received congressional funding for the design of the Selma Flood Risk Management Feasibility Project.

The federal infrastructure bill provides money for design. An agreement between the Mobile District and the City of Selma is expected by May.

Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. said the project is crucial to his city.

“The collaboration with USACE and the $803,000 federal allocation received through the infrastructure bill is to begin the design phase of the Riverbank Stabilization project will ensure that we are shovel ready,” Perkins said. “The Project is critical to the sustainability of Selma’s physical resources along the Alabama River and economic development along historic Water Ave. making the area ripe for investment.”

The Selma Project will stabilize the riverbank near the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge, which was the site of the three famous civil rights marches from Selma to Montgomery in 1965.

