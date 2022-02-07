WATCH: Remembering the Deadly Dale’s Penthouse Restaurant Fire of 1967

by Alabama News Network Staff

February 7, 1967 will forever be remembered as one of the most tragic days in Montgomery history. It was the day that 26 people were killed in a massive fire inside the upscale Dale’s Penthouse restaurant.

That night, fire broke out in the coatroom of the restaurant, which sat on the top floor of what is now the Capital Towers in downtown Montgomery. Among the dead were former Alabama Public Service Commissioner Ed Pepper and his wife Anne.

The fire made national headlines and ultimately resulted in new, tougher fire codes for buildings.

In 2007, on the 40th anniversary of the fire, Alabama News Network went back inside the restaurant space. We talked with former Montgomery Fire Chief William McCord and political analyst Bob Ingram, who remembered that night well. The two of them passed away in the months since our 2007 story, but we are sharing their reflections in the video clip above.

Another person we interviewed was Jesse Williams, who was a chef at Dale’s Penthouse in 1967. Later, he became a chef at Charles Anthony’s at the Pub restaurant in Montgomery.