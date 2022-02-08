16-Year-Old Boy Charged with Shooting Girl in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a 16-year-old boy has been charged with shooting a girl in Montgomery.

Police Capt. Saba Coleman tells Alabama News Network that officers went to a hospital last night at about 9:40 p.m. where the girl was being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Her age hasn’t been released.

Coleman says the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Ryan Street. That’s just off Highland Avenue.

Coleman says 16-year-old Curtis London of Montgomery was taken into custody just before midnight. He is charged with second degree domestic violence and second degree assault. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Coleman says London has also been charged with first degree assault and first degree robbery that happened on January 20 at about 3:25 p.m., in the 2200 block of Cherry Street.