ATM Stolen from Regions Bank in Prattville

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville Police are investigating the theft of an ATM.

Police Chief Mark Thompson tells Alabama News Network the theft happened at the Regions Bank at 1805 Hwy. 14 East sometime Tuesday morning.

Thompson says a person apparently stole a forklift from a construction site and used it to steal the ATM.

He says no other information is available.

Jennifer Ardis Elmore, Vice President for Corporate Media and Public Relations, released a statement, saying in part, “Regions Bank has strong relationships with law enforcement throughout Alabama and beyond, and we are working closely with investigators to help bring this matter to justice. We also encourage anyone who’s heard or seen anything related to what happened to call Prattville Police. We are working to restore ATM service to the Highway 14 location as soon as possible.”

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.