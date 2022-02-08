Jannah Bailey Named River Region United Way President & CEO

by Alabama News Network Staff

The River Region United Way has named Jannah Bailey as its new President and CEO.

Bailey will join RRUW on March 1. She succeeds Ron Simmons, who was recently named the new Chief Officer, Destination and Community Development, at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

Bailey, a Montgomery native, is joining RRUW after leading Child Protect Children’s Advocacy Center for more than two decades. Child Protect, an RRUW affiliate agency, was established in 1989 to help law enforcement investigate child abuse cases.

Bailey holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with an emphasis in Juvenile Corrections from Auburn University at Montgomery. She is married to retired Montgomery Family Court Judge Bob Bailey.

Bailey is also an active member of the Montgomery Sunrise Rotary Club and a graduate of Leadership Montgomery and Leadership Alabama. In 2018 Bailey was named the Leading Lady Award for Professional and Community Service by the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama. Her family was selected as a Family of the Year in 2010 by the Family Guidance Center. Since 2019, she has represented District 5 on the Montgomery County Board of Education.

“The board and leadership of the River Region United Way are excited to welcome Jannah Bailey to our team,” said Rhea Ingram, Ph.D., chair of the River Region United Way Board of Directors. “She is bringing to RRUW a deep understanding of the challenges River Region families face and decades of experience creating broad and diverse coalitions to drive change. We have no doubt that her experience leading nonprofits and her energy and passion for serving others will help RRUW continue to evolve to serve the River Region better.”

“I am both humbled and excited about becoming the next director of the River Region United Way,” Jannah Bailey said. “We are not your grandmother’s United Way! I am looking forward to working with the staff and board to continue United Way’s mission and respond to our region’s needs.”

The River Region United Way serves more than 40 community partner agencies in Montgomery, Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes and Macon counties.