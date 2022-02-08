Mayor Hammock Speaks Out For The First Time After His Arrest

by Ja Nai Wright

The mayor of Tallassee is speaking out for the first time since his arrest in Baldwin county for alleged domestic violence. Mayor hammock was released from jail on January 20th. back in august of 2021 mayor johnny hammock announced he would be running for public service commission place 1, since then he has been involved in legal matters that have put a halt in his campaigning.

When asked about his plans moving forward he says that he hopes to have his name cleared and that there is evidence that points to the fact that he may not be the aggressor despite his wife filing a restraining order against him last month.

Mayor hammock’s preliminary hearing is set for march 17th in Baldwin county. He is also planning to go to court in February for his divorce from his wife.