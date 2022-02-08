Montgomery Police Need Help Finding Wig-Wearing Robbery Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police need your help finding a suspect wanted for a business robbery on Chantilly Parkway.

Police say the robbery happened Friday at about 5:50 p.m. in the 10000 block of Chantilly Parkway.

Police were told a man wearing a curly wig, red jacket, black shirt, black tights, red bag, red tube socks and black high heels, stole property. Police say they man pointed a handgun while making threats and walked out without paying for the merchandise.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.