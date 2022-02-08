Opelika Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says an Opelika man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Investigators say on Saturday, they got two tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to child sexual abuse material that was downloaded on a cell phone in the Opelika area.

Investigators say the phone belongs to 27-year-old Robert Joseph Stetina of Opelika. Investigators say they got a search warrant and recovered the phone that contained approximately 2,000 images and videos depicting children under the age of 18 in a sexually explicit manner.

Today, Statina was arrested on 21 counts of child pornography possession. He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $210,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.