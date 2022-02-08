Pay It Forward: Letti Hasberry of Selma

by Ellis Eskew

Our Pay It Forward honoree this week is Letti Hasberry of Selma. She is a basketball coach for her AAU girls basketball team.

Letti Hasberry graduated from the University of Alabama and Miles Law School, and then decided to come back to her hometown of Selma and give back to it.

She wanted to start a girls travel basketball team.

Now she is in her tenth year, but she says it’s a lot more than just shooting hoops.

“That’s the plan. The goal is to show them more than just basketball because we travel all over outside the state of Alabama so to show them more than just basketball. They can do more than just what they are doing here,” said Letti.

Letti’s father William nominated her for the Pay It Forward award.

“The dedication it took for her to invest her own money and own time made me so proud. I had to put her in,” said William.