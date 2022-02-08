Saban and Bama On Historic Run

Former ESPN Analyst Brad Edwards Breaks Down Tide's Dominance

by David Lamb

Brad Edwards worked at ESPN for 25-years and spent the majority of his time at the Worldwide Leader in Sports researching college football. It was while he was researching the record books that Brad became fully aware of the dominant story the numbers tell of Nick Saban and the Tide. Brad recently joined David Lamb to discuss his book Dynasty By the Numbers: Why Alabama Now Owns the Greatest Decade-Plus Run in College Football History. Brad also looked ahead to the upcoming season to discuss the possibility of more hardware heading to Tuscaloosa.