Sunshine Returns in Full Supply

by Ryan Stinnett

REST OF WEEK: Great weather highlights our forecast the rest of this week with sunny days and a warming trend. Highs today will flirt with 60°, followed by low, mid. and upper 60s Wednesday through Friday. Nights will be clear and chilly with lows in low 30s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be a dry day with a partly sunny sky and highs again in the 60s. A cold front will pass through Saturday night, but moisture will be very limited so widespread precipitation is not expect. However, a few areas of light rain or flurries can’t be ruled out, but for now it looks like most places will be dry. Sunday will be sunny, dry, and much colder with a highs in the upper 40s, also add in a brisk north wind making it feel colder.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks dry Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s, with temperatures likely rising into the 60s Wednesday. Long range looks to feature warmer temperatures the deep we get into February. As far as rain, we could see a disturbance bring some risk of rain by Wednesday night and Thursday.

Have an incredible day!!!

Ryan