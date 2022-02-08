U.S. Supreme Court Ruling on Alabama Redistricting Leads to Voting Rights Concerns

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to halt efforts to create a second mostly Black congressional district in Alabama has sparked fresh warnings that the court is eroding the Voting Rights Act.

Some say Congress needs to intervene.

Democrats say Monday’s decision demonstrates that the high court is becoming political.

The court put on hold a lower court ruling that had ordered Alabama to redraw congressional districts to increase Black voting power.

Twenty-six percent of voters in Alabama are Black, yet there will still only be one majority-Black voting district in the state.

The Supreme Court says it will review the case in full.

