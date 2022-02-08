U.S. Supreme Court Ruling on Alabama Redistricting Leads to Voting Rights Concerns

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Terri Sewell

FILE – Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., alongside other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, speaks in front of the senate chambers about their support of voting rights legislation at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to halt efforts to create a second mostly Black congressional district in Alabama has sparked fresh warnings that the court is eroding the Voting Rights Act.

Some say Congress needs to intervene.

Democrats say Monday’s decision demonstrates that the high court is becoming political.

The court put on hold a lower court ruling that had ordered Alabama to redraw congressional districts to increase Black voting power.

Twenty-six percent of voters in Alabama are Black, yet there will still only be one majority-Black voting district in the state.

The Supreme Court says it will review the case in full.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

 

 

Categories: Montgomery, News, Statewide
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts