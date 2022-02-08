UPDATE: Prattville Robbery Suspect Turns Himself In to Police

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police say the man wanted for a robbery at Legacy Finance has turned himself in.

Police say this morning, 25-year-old Devin Jones of Prattville confessed to the robbery. He is being held on $20,000 bond.

As Alabama News Network has reported, the robbery happened Friday afternoon, when a man went into the business, located in the 1700 block of East Main Street, with a semi-automatic handgun demanding cash.

Police say he left with $2,500 in cash.

Police say Jones has turned over $2,000 in cash remaining from the robbery. Officers say his car was searched and the gun used in the robbery was recovered. He is charged with robbery in the first degree.