We’re Warming Nicely Through The Week

by Shane Butler

We’re now in a mainly clear and dry weather pattern that looks to hang around for several days. High pressure has taken over and that’s providing us with these conditions. Temps will start out chilly each morning but afternoon temps will be on a warming trend. Most of the week its mid to upper to upper 60s but I’m thinking we head the 70 degree mark Friday. A weak disturbance will be moving into the region over the weekend. Saturday still looks fairly mild with temps in the upper 60s for highs under a partly cloudy sky. If we see any rain activity at all, it would come late Saturday night into early Sunday. Most spots stay dry but all of us begin to feel the cool down behind the system. Temps will drop back into the 50s for highs Sunday afternoon. High pressure is back over us early next week. This should give us a nice looking Valentines Day on Monday. Temps will be gradually warming through the early half of the week. We manage low to mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.