Approaching 70+ Degree Warmth

by Shane Butler



High pressure over the region continues to maintain a sunny and dry weather pattern for us. Mornings remain chilly with mid to upper 30s to finish out the week but daytime highs will warm and we’re looking at upper 60s to lower 70s through Saturday. Changes are ahead as a cold front moves through the state over the weekend. We’ll continue to carry a slight chance for precipitation but most spots will stay dry. We’re on the backside of the front Sunday. Much colder air spills into the state on northwesterly winds. Temps will only manage upper 40s to lower 50s for highs. It’s a brief cold snap as abundant sunshine warms us back into the mid to upper 60s early next week. Another frontal system will make a run at us later in the week and that’s when we will see a decent chance for rain.