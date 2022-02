Death of a Child Under Investigation in Wilcox Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a four year old child.

Sheriff Earnest Evans says the investigation is in it’s preliminary stage — and details of the case are sketchy.

He says the child’s father brought the child in to the hospital in Camden early Wednesday morning.

As a result the child’s body has been sent to forensics for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.