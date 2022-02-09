Elmore County Residents React To School Board Tax Proposal

by Ja Nai Wright

The Elmore county school board presented their proposal for an Ad Valorem tax for the county. Many residents had things to say about the possibility of a property tax increase appearing on the next ballot, some residents support the idea for the 8 mill increase, while others are against it.

The tax increase would provide additional funds to help improve the Elmore county school system. while some residents agree with the proposal, others are not happy about a potential increase in property taxes, many residents speaking out on Facebook about the issue, one resident saying quote:

“I am a resident of Elmore county and I am completely against the increase in property tax to support the construction of new school buildings. The majority of the property taxes paid are paid by senior citizens. We don’t have children in school and we should not have to pay for something we will not see any benefits from.” Jeff Johnson