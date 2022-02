by Glenn Halbrooks

Opelika police say they have made an arrest in a shooting death.

Police say they’ve arrested 32-year-old Gregory Geraldo Miles and charged him with murder.

He’s accused of killing 37-year-old Jela Marshall last night in the 900 block of Morgan Avenue.

Miles is being held in the Lee County Jail.

If you have any information to help investigators, call (334) 705-5220.