Orrville Woman Seeks Justice in Unsolved Selma Murder

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

An unsolved murder late last year in Selma — has left a grieving mother longing for justice. And crying out to the community for help to solve the crime.

Michael Blevins of Selma was killed less than a week after his 30th birthday. He was shot to death last year on the day after Thanksgiving — at Minter Terrance Apartments. He was there visiting relatives — when someone drove up — jumped out of a vehicle — and opened fire.

Yolanda Miree of Orrville is Blevins’ mother.

“They just took my baby from me,” she said.

A woman racked with the kind of pain and agony — only known by a mother — who has to bury her child.

“It hurt so bad. I stay crying. I stay crying, out of nowhere. Can’t hardly sleep or eat. It hard, she said.

“I don’t wish that on nobody.”

It’s suffering that Miree says is only made harder to bear — by the fact that no one has been arrested in her son’s death.

“I just want justice for my baby.”

Police Chief Kenta Fulford says his investigators continue working to solve the case.

“As leads come in, we are looking into them. We’re following up with every one that are giving information to our detective division,” he said.

Meanwhile Miree is crying out to the community — for information that could help authorities. It’s an effort driven by the bond — between mother and son.

“Me and my son we were very tight. Very tight,” Miree said.

Anyone with information about the case — call Selma Police at (334) 874-2125.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.

And remember — your anonymous tip — could lead to a cash reward.