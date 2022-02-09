Three People Shot in Apparent Home Invasion in Lowndes County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent home invasion that led to the shootings of three people.

Investigators say three people — one a juvenile — were shot around 2:20 Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Stuckey’s in the 1100 block of Tyson Road, which has a home attached to it. That’s just off Exit 158 of Interstate 65.

The victims’ injuries are thought to be critical, but non-life threatening.

Investigators say the suspect left in a 1989 or 1990 model Gray Chevrolet Astro minivan.

If you can information to help investigators, call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 419-0010.