UPDATE: Man Accused of Wearing Wig, High Heels to Rob Montgomery Business Under Arrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve arrested a man suspected of wearing a wig and high heels to rob a business on Chantilly Parkway.

Police have arrested 38-year-old Torey Carnell Huffman on a first-degree robbery charge, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Police say the robbery happened Friday at about 5:50 p.m. in the 10000 block of Chantilly Parkway.

Police were told a man wearing a curly wig, red jacket, black shirt, black tights, red bag, red tube socks and black high heels, stole property. Police say they man pointed a handgun while making threats and walked out without paying for the merchandise.

According to CrimeStoppers, police made the arrest after responding to a domestic violence complaint on Tuesday afternoon in the 5700 block of Bell Road. CrimeStoppers had received a tip that the offender in the Bell Road domestic violence call was the suspect in the robbery. They say police made the positive identification that it was the same person.

Huffman is being held on a $45,000 bond.