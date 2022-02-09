UPDATE: Potential New Names Released for Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee High Schools
For the first time, potential new names for Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee high schools have been released by the Montgomery County school board.
The names were disclosed at a school board meeting Tuesday night. No decisions were made.
Here are the names being considered:
Robert E. Lee High School
Top choice:
Dr. John Winston
Four-way tie:
Henry Spears
Inez Baskin
Northside
Percy Julian
Jefferson Davis High School
Top Choice:
Carter Hill
Three-way tie:
Jo Ann Robinson
Southside
Victor Tulane
The name changes have been part of a long process that has included public input. The school board is wishing to remove the names of Davis and Lee, who were tied to the Confederacy.
The plan was also to change the name of Sidney Lanier High School for the same reason. However, that school will be consolidated with George Washington Carver High School. Once renovations are made to Carver, the Lanier students will be moved there and the existing Lanier building will no longer be used.