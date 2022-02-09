UPDATE: Potential New Names Released for Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee High Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

For the first time, potential new names for Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee high schools have been released by the Montgomery County school board.

The names were disclosed at a school board meeting Tuesday night. No decisions were made.

Here are the names being considered:

Robert E. Lee High School

Top choice:

Dr. John Winston

Four-way tie:

Henry Spears

Inez Baskin

Northside

Percy Julian Jefferson Davis High School



Top Choice:

Carter Hill

Three-way tie:

Jo Ann Robinson

Southside

Victor Tulane

The name changes have been part of a long process that has included public input. The school board is wishing to remove the names of Davis and Lee, who were tied to the Confederacy.