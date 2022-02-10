3 Degree Guarantee: Tie and Doll Gets $1,050 Check

by Alabama News Network Staff

One of our favorite days of each month is the day that we give away another “3 Degree Guarantee” check to a local charity.

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to “Tie and Doll.”

We are presenting $1,050, which is what we raised in January.

Tie and Doll is a non-profit that’s run by Montgomery area students who perform community service projects. The group helps us collect food for our “Stuff the Truck” food drive each year. They say they’re grateful for the money.

“We’ll definitely use it to impact the community,” Tie and Doll Executive Director Traci Howell said. “My kids are really passionate about giving back to the community — whether it’s collecting food items for those dealing with food insecurity or school uniforms, so just the hard work of giving back, you get something in return and you continue giving, so it’s very helpful.”

The folks at Air Now Home Services are thankful they can help.

“What a joy it is to give to an organization like Tie and Doll. They’re helping out our youth, that’s our future. It’s not just to give, they’re giving back with it. We’re proud,” Bill Talbot, Operations Manager at AirNow Home Services, said.

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees.

The money grows during the month, to produce a big check that we give to charities right here in our area.