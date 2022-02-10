Alabama Senate Passes Critical Broadband Legislation

by Jerome Jones

On Thursday the Alabama Senate approved three critical broadband infrastructure bills.

Lawmakers say the plan will expand high speed broadband to the most rural areas of Alabama.

The first of the bills increased the threshold of speed for broadband. Lawmakers say the speed increase is up to federal standards.

A second bill was an upgrade to an already existing broadband program in Alabama and also included a boost in speeds.

A third bill and possibly the most important, will allow County Commissions to establish their own broadband programs.